Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCQ stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $21.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.