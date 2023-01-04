Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.
