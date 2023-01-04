Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 34 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Invesco Select Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

