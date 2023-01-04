Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 32,058 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 67% compared to the typical volume of 19,174 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,217,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,997 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.