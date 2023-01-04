Investors Buy Large Volume of Amyris Put Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 25,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,608 put options.

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of AMRS opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

