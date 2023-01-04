Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,058 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 25.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 146.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,040.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

