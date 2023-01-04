ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 3,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

ioneer Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10.

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.