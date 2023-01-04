iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.83. 570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.27% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

