iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.