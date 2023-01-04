iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 7,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.
