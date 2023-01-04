J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after buying an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

