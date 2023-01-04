JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Shares Down 0.8%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 25,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 63,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

