JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading Down 0.8%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 25,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 63,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

