Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.08. 34,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 44,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42.

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

