Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,333,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $465.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

