Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNCE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.