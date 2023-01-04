JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Up 1.4%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.45). Approximately 84,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 150,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.39).
The company has a market cap of £350.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Dean Buckley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £75,250 ($90,662.65).
About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income
JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
