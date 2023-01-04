JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Up 1.4%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.45). Approximately 84,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 150,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.39).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £350.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.48.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean Buckley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £75,250 ($90,662.65).

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.