JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading 2.5% Higher

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359.99 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.27). 278,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 203,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.50 ($4.16).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.