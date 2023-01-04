JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Shares Up 1.4%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.05). 278,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 383,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.80 ($1.03).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market cap of £378.81 million and a PE ratio of 1,087.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.50.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.