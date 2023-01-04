Keeler Thomas Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

