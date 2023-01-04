Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 426,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 496,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.