Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.0 %

K opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.