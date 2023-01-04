Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $361.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.