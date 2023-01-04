Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 489.8 days.
Kerry Group Price Performance
Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $130.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($136.17) to €123.00 ($130.85) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
