Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KDP. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 422,300 shares of company stock worth $16,159,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

