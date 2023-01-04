KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 193,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

