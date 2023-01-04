Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB cut their target price on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Stock Down 3.2 %

Keyera stock opened at C$28.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

