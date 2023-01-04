Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,460,000 after buying an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $11,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 1,017,391 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 320.9% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 962,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 138.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 800,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

