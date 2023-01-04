Kistos (LON:KIST) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.22). Approximately 136,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 399,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kistos from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kistos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 425.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.59.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

