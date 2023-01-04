KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $376.55 on Wednesday. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.78 and a 200-day moving average of $346.50.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
