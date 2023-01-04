Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $519,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

