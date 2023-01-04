Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,786 shares of company stock worth $3,461,931 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

