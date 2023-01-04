Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,786 shares of company stock worth $3,461,931 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.