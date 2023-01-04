KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading 0.8% Higher

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.21. 301,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 369,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 645.23% and a negative return on equity of 153.94%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

