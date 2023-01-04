KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading 0.8% Higher

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.21. 301,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 369,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
KULR Technology Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 645.23% and a negative return on equity of 153.94%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.