Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 over the last 90 days. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

