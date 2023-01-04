Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.70.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$64.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

