Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). Approximately 33,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 159,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.44).
Lakehouse Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.
About Lakehouse
Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.
