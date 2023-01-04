Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Trading Up 0.2%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 59,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 18,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

