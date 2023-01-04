Ledyard National Bank Sells 547 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

