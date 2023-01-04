Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Lefteris Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.