Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

