Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

