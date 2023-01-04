Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Up 7%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 1,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Leonardo Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

