Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 48,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 17,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

