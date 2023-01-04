Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 105,995 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

