Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $965,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in AES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES Stock Down 2.3 %

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

NYSE:AES opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

