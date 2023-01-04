Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Short Interest Update

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 147,770,000 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 22.29.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.34. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 6.14 and a twelve month high of 47.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 232.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.