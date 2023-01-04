Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.14

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 6.14 and last traded at 6.17, with a volume of 31442199 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 22.29.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. The company had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $75,419,000.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.