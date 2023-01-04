Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $11.44 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $414.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

