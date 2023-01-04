Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Down 11.7 %

MGLLF opened at 5.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.28 and its 200-day moving average is 7.83. Magellan Financial Group has a twelve month low of 5.57 and a twelve month high of 7.10.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

