Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.24 and last traded at 1.26. 262,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,899,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magic Empire Global stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.07% of Magic Empire Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

